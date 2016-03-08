Juve try for repeat of Emre Can with PSG midfielder
13 October at 12:15Juventus signed Liverpool’s German midfielder Emre Can over the summer, bringing in the central-midfielder on a free transfer when his contract with the English Premier League club expired. Can has quickly settled in and looks good in his new colours. Juve will look to the ‘Can’ model of transfer and try to find another free transfer or two to bolster their side come next summer.
One central midfielder who has a contract expiring next summer is French 23-year-old Adrien Rabiot, currently at PSG. Il Corriere dello Sport are reporting that the PSG management are not interested in money for Rabiot, instead vainly betting on the chance of agreeing a new deal for the Frenchman to remain in Paris. The reports suggest PSG rejected a €50 million offer from Barcelona towards the end of the window, stressing the point that PSG are not all that interested in making money.
If a move for Rabiot falls through, Juve could instead turn their attention to Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey, another talented central midfielder who has a contract expiring in summer 2019.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments