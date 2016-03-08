Juve try to hand Man Utd double transfer blow as Mou monitors Alex Sandro
01 June at 10:55Juventus are looking to strengthen their squad in the summer and there are several targets that the Old Lady is monitoring alongside Manchester United.
According to a report of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the bianconeri have called their former scout Pablo Longoria (who is now working for Valencia) to sound out the transfer availability of Joao Cancelo who will make return from his loan spell to Inter.
Cancelo will join another big European club in the summer as the nerazzurri won’t make his loan move permanent. According to the Italian paper Longoria has informed Juventus that Manchester United are ready to bid € 45 million to sign the Portuguese right-back.
Calciomercato.com exclusively reported the interest of Man Utd in Cancelo a few weeks ago.
In the meantime Mourinho keeps monitoring Juventus star Alex Sandro whilst the Old Lady has seen her first bid for Milinkovic-Savic rejected.
La Gazzetta claims the bianconeri have offered € 80 million to sign the Serbian midfielder whose price-tag is believed to be in the region of € 130 million.
Yesterday's reports in Italy claimed Man Utd have also made a bid for SMS
GALLERY: Man Utd targets in Serie A
Go to comments