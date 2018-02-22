Juve: Turin’s square dedicated to Heysel victims

SHOW GALLERY

Thirty-three years ago 39 Juventus fans lost their lives during the Champions League final between the Old Lady and Liverpool.



​One hour before the Juventus-Liverpool final was due to kick off, Liverpool supporters charged at Juventus fans and breached a fence that was separating them from a "neutral area". Juventus fans ran back on the terraces and away from the threat into a concrete retaining wall. Fans already standing near the wall were crushed; eventually the wall collapsed.



Today the mayor of Turin Chiara Appendino took part to a ceremony held to dedicate a square of the city to all those who lost their lives at the Stadium Heysel 33 years ago.

