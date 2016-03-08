Juve, turning point in negotiations with Man City for Cancelo

01 August at 10:00
The negotiations between Juventus and Man City have reached a turning point, as Joao Cancelo's move to the English side looks increasingly more likely.
 
Yesterday, new contacts took place between the parties, during which Man City expressed a willingness to close the operation even without the departure of Danilo. This can only be described as a turning point, as the Brazilian defender has been holding back the negotiations from start.

The distance between the clubs is gradually decreasing, as Juventus most likely will have to give up on their evaluation of €60m. Man City are ready to start with an offer between €50-55m. As only eight days remain of the English market, work is being done to advance.
 
Juventus CEO Fabio Paratici has been in England in the last few days to discuss the transfer, which is fundamental to their budget after spending a lot of money this summer.

