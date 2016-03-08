Juve, two players to convince Inter to sell Icardi
15 June at 16:00Mauro Icardi at Juventus: the dream of the Bianconeri is still possible, as reported by today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport.
In fact, everything depends on Inter's willingness to resolve the problems with Icardi. As of now, it looks like they won't be looked into, meaning a departure is very likely for the striker.
Then again, Inter are not planning to exclude the player, as they wouldn't want to run into legal issues. Furthermore, the Nerazzurri will want to avoid ruining Icardi's value, which currently stands at around €70m.
Juventus, on the other hand, are preparing their pursuit of the player. The only possible technical counterparts in the complex deal are Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado, as those two are very appreciated by Inter's new manager, Antonio Conte.
In the coming days, more updates will certainly surface, as Icardi's future is yet to be decided ahead of the new season.
