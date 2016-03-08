Juve, two transfer operations in January: the details

First off, they are looking offload Mario Manduzkic. The Croatian isn't in their plans and the Bianconeri will want to get rid off his high salary. The other operation relates to Emre Can. The German could be involved in a swap deal between Juve and PSG, with Leandro Paredes going the other way.

What will Juventus do in the January transfer window? Despite the words of sporting director Fabio Paratici, who played down any rumours of a signing, SportMediaset reports that the Bianconeri will have a total of two market operations during the month.