Juve, Uefa are getting Ronaldo ready for the Atletico clash - pics

16 February at 21:05
Juve played against Frosinone last night as Cristiano Ronaldo scored again for the bianconeri in their 3-0 win. Max Allegri's team are now getting to play against Simeone's Atletico Madrid team in the UEFA Champions league as this will surely be an incredible game (the opening game will be played in Madrid on Wednesday night). UEFA are getting ready for this big game too as they wanted to 'fire up' Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of this clash. View so bellow right here on Calciomercato.com. 
 

