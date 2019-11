Tahith Chong remains a goal within Juve's reach. Manchester United's Dutch striker, born in 1999, can arrive for free and contacts with his agent, Jonathan Barnett, the same as Wojciech Szczesny, have been going on for weeks.However, CalcioMercato.Com has learned that there’s now a new proposal from Manchester : to insert Chong in the Mandzukic operation to unlock the stalemate in the negotiations for the Croatian striker.@MaaxiAngelo