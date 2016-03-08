Juve, United to discuss possible Pogba, Dybala swap

Italian Serie A giants Juventus and English Premier League outfit Manchester United will meet in the coming days to discuss a possible swap deal which will consist of striker Paulo Dybala and midfielder Paul Pogba, as per Gazzetta dello Sport.

Dybala has been unsettled at the club ever since the arrival of Cristian Ronaldo from Real Madrid last season and it was reported earlier that he is looking for other options in order to revive his career.

On the other hand, Pogba is seemingly looking for a way out of Old Tafford as well after three lackluster seasons and has openly expressed his desire for a ‘new challenge’.

However, both Juve and United have been reluctant in letting their star players go for cheap which makes it difficult for either player to move ahead in their career.

Therefore, if the deal will go through in the future, it might well be a situation where all parties will be happy with the outcome.

