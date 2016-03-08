Juve, United to discuss possible Pogba, Dybala swap

19 July at 10:40
Italian Serie A giants Juventus and English Premier League outfit Manchester United will meet in the coming days to discuss a possible swap deal which will consist of striker Paulo Dybala and midfielder Paul Pogba, as per Gazzetta dello Sport.
Dybala has been unsettled at the club ever since the arrival of Cristian Ronaldo from Real Madrid last season and it was reported earlier that he is looking for other options in order to revive his career.
On the other hand, Pogba is seemingly looking for a way out of Old Tafford as well after three lackluster seasons and has openly expressed his desire for a ‘new challenge’.
However, both Juve and United have been reluctant in letting their star players go for cheap which makes it difficult for either player to move ahead in their career.
Therefore, if the deal will go through in the future, it might well be a situation where all parties will be happy with the outcome.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.