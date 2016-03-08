Juve unwilling to let Lyon target Rabiot leave on loan in January
25 December at 13:00Italian Serie A giants Juventus are unwilling to let out-of-favour midfielder Adrien Rabiot leave on loan in the January transfer window, as per Telefoot cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international has not able to cement his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign and has only managed to play 12 matches in all competitions where he is yet to score or provide an assist.
As per the latest report, French Ligue 1 outfit Lyon have identified Rabiot as their number one target for the mid-season transfer window and they are looking to approach the Turin-based club for a loan deal for the midfielder.
However, the report stated that the Old Lady’s hierarchy are not interested in letting the 24-year-old leave the club on temporary basis and would rather settle for a permanent departure of the central midfielder.
Rabiot has joined Juventus in the summer of 2019 on a free transfer after his contract with the defending champions in France—Paris Saint Germain (PSG)—came to an end.
