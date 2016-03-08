Juve, update on injured German duo Khedira and Can
30 October at 11:15Juventus managed to overturn a one-goal deficit against Empoli at the weekend to win 2-1; thanks to a brace from star Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Juventus have been without a handful of players due to injury concerns in recent weeks; with German midfield duo Emre Can and Sami Khedira both currently out injured.
Emre Can’s expected return date is now as far away as December, with the former Liverpool man set to miss around 40 days of football. He completed a free transfer from Liverpool in the summer but this injury set-back could dishearten the German.
Sami Khedira, meanwhile, is much closer to a return. After suffering an injury against BSC Young Boys in the Champions League, Khedira has missed the last three games – but could be back in time to play against Cagliari at the weekend. Juve will look forward to Khedira’s return; to allow the Bianconeri more squad depth in the centre of midfield.
