Verona have never beaten Juventus away from home in Serie A; the Bianconeri have won 23 of their 27 meetings against the Gialloblu in Turin (D4).



Juventus have won each of their last 10 home games against Hellas Verona in Serie A, scoring 23 goals and keeping six clean sheets.



Should they fail to win, Verona will set their new record of fewest points in a Serie A league containing 18 or 20 sides (their current record low, assuming three points per win, is 27 in 1996/97 with 18 sides and 28 in 2015/16 with 20 sides).



Juventus have accrued 92 points this term; they have only picked up more in a single 20-team Serie A season in 2013/14 (102).



Juventus are one clean sheet short of setting a new record for most games without conceding a goal in a single Serie A season (currently on 22, the Bianconeri have equalled Juventus in 2015/16 and 2013/14, and Milan in 1993/94).

Juventus celebrate their 7th successive scudetto at the Allianz Stadium today. The bianconeri will also salute their legendary goalkeeper Gigi Buffon who is going to play his last game with Juventus today. Follow all the live updates with us.