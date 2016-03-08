Juve vs Atelti: Predicted line-ups

12 March at 11:00
Juventus take on Atletico Madrid tonight at the at Allianz Stadium. The Italian champions trail 2 – 0 after goals from José Giménez and Diego Godin.
 
Diego Costa and Thomas (suspended)and Lucas Hernandez and Filipe Luis (injured) will not be available. That should push Simeone to have Juanfran on the left in the four in defence, with Arias on the other out and Godin and Gimenez in the middle. The attack is expected to to be the Griezmann and Alvaro Morata.
 
The predicated line ups:
 
JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Emre Can, Pjanic, Matuidi, Bernardeschi, Mandzukic, Cristiano Ronaldo. Manager: Allegri.
 
 
ATLETICO MADRID (4-4-2): Oblak; Arias, Gimenez, Godin, Juanfran; Koke, Rodrigo, Saul, Lemar, Griezmann, Morata. Manager: Simeone.
 
 
 

