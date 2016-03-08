Juve vs Benfica 2-1, as the bianconeri won after penalty-kicks
28 July at 21:15Juventus are taking on Benfica a few days after beating Bayern Munich. You can follow all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com. Click on our gallery section to view the goals.
Confirmed starting lineups:
Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cancelo, Caldara, Chiellini, Beruatto; Khedira, Pjanic, Marchisio; Bernardeschi, Favilli, Pereira.
Benfica (4-3-3): Vlachodimos; Almeida, Conti, Jardel, Grimaldo; Pizzi, Fejsa, Gedson; Salvio, Gerreyra, Cervi.
Follow the updates here:
19H10: The game is underway.
19H55: It is now half-time as the game is still goalless. More to come soon as the second half will soon start.
20H15 : Grimaldo opened the score as he gave Benfica the 1-0 lead.
20H55: Clemenza scored the equalizer for Juve as the game is headed to penalty-kicks. More to come soon...
21H10: Juve beat Benfica by a 2-1 score after penalty-kicks. That's all for tonight. You can also follow the Chelsea versus Inter Milan game by visiting our website on Calciomercato.com.
