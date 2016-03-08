Juve vs Real for Pogba: Florentino must choose between him and Eriksen









With the transfer window around the corner, many teams are expected to be very busy in the summer to come.



Both Real Madrid, and Juventus have had a disappointing season by their high standards so both teams are looking to strengthen to ensure they are competitive next time out.



After Manchester United could only draw with already relegated Huddersfield and therefore confirmed that they will only be taking place in the Europa League next season, the future of Paul Pogba is again up in the air.



Both Juve and Real are interested in the player, however, the price tag that United have slapped on the World Cup winner, 150 million according to TuttoSport, would mean that Real would have to choose between either him or their dream of midfielder, Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur.



Juventus remain interested in the Frenchman and will be watching on closely to move, should Los Blancos decide to go for the Dane.









