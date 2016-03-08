Juve vs Torino 1-1, the player ratings as Ronaldo shines again
03 May at 23:25Juventus played against Torino today as the game ended 1-1 with goals from Lukic and Cristiano Ronaldo. Torino had taken the lead early on in the first half as Lukic took advantage of a Cudrado-Pjanic mistake. After the goal, Juve tried to get back in the game but Torino held tight. Juve kept pushing forward in the second half as Cristiano Ronaldo ended up scoring late on. This was Ronaldo's 100th headed goal in his career as both clubs had to accept a point each. You can view our Calciomercato.com ratings bellow as you can also see them in our gallery section.
JUVE VS TORINO 1-1, THE PLAYER RATINGS:
Juve: Szczesny 6, Cancelo 4.5, Bonucci 5.5, Chiellini 6.5, Spinazzola 6.5, Cuadrado 5, Pjanic 4, Matuidi 6, Bernardeschi 5.5, Kean 6, Ronaldo 7, Allegri 6.
Torino: Sirigu 6; Izzo 6.5, Nkoulou 6.5, Bremer 6; De Silvestri 6.5, Lukic 7, Rincon 6.5, Meité 6.5, Ansaldi 6.5, Berenguer 6, Belotti 5.5, Mazzarri 6.
