Juve warned as Chelsea think of Man Utd star to replace Hazard
22 July at 18:00Chelsea have already undergone substantial change this summer in the departure of Antonio Conte, arrival of new manger Maurizio Sarri, and the purchase of midfielder Jorginho. In addition, it appears Chelsea are in pole position to sign Russia star Aleksandr Golovin.
However, everything is not rosy for the Blues as star players Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois could be set to leave London in favor of moves to Real Madrid. Madrid are keen on finding a Ronaldo replacement sooner rather than later following the Portuguese star’s shock move to Juventus.
Chelsea are reportedly already thinking a replacement for Hazard and their plans could frustrate Juventus as it involves one of their summer targets. Anthony Martial of Manchester United is in the Blues’ crosshairs, according to the Times.
Martial won the award for the best Under-21 player in Europe in 2015. He has been at Manchester United since that same year after making the move from Monaco.
