Juve warned as Mourinho wants to use Martial to sign Liverpool target
09 May at 17:40Reports from Mundo Deportivo believe that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is ready to use Anthony Martial as bait to sign Borussia Dortmund's sensation Christian Pulisic.
The 19-year-old Pulisic has emerged as one of the best youngsters in world football over the last two seasons and is being eyed by a host of clubs too. This season, the American starlet has appeared 31 times for the men in yellow, scoring four times and assisting five times in the Bundesliga.
Reports from Mundo Deportivo (via IlBianconero) believe that United are willing to use Anthony Martial as bait to sign Pulisic, who is also a Liverpool target.
Martial is a target for Serie A giants Juventus, who are interested in signing the Frenchman, but Mourinho seems willing to offer Martial to Dortmund and hand some cash in exchange for Pulisic, as they look to sign the American youngster by sending Martial the other way.
Pulisic's contract at the Westfalenstadion expires in the summer of 2020, while Martial's deal at United runs out in the summer of 2019.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
