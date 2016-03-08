Juve, what Paratici said to Manchester United for Pogba

Last night Gianluca Di Marzio revealed to Sky Sports Italy some new details on Juventus’ attempts to re-sign Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba. He indicated that the former Juventus player has already told Juve that he wants to make the move back to Turin, and that Juventus are keen to offer players in exchange to Manchester United, in order to lower the price for Pogba.



"Juve are really serious because they already have Pogba's yes in hand, the player has given availability, the idea was born in this way. The director of sport Fabio Paratici went to Manchester United and told them: 'Pogba wants to come back to us, will we talk about it again?', maybe doing an exchange with a technical counterpart to send to United "I am reminded of Douglas Costa or Dybala, all welcome players, it will be necessary to understand who would be required and these are only hypotheses. But the certainty is that Juve is working with Raiola to re-sign Pogba."