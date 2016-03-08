Juve, When was the last time Ronaldo was eliminated in the Champions League R16?

Cristiano Ronaldo has not been eliminated from the Champions League at the round of 16 stage since the 2009/10 season, his first season at the Spanish giants.That year it was Lyon who beat Real Madrid in the two legged tie. After losing 1-0 in France in the first leg, Ronaldo himself scored early on in the second leg at the Bernebeu, only for Miralem Pjanic, now a teammate of Ronaldo at Juventus, to score the winner for Lyon late in the game.

@EddieSwain_