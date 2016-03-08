Juve, When was the last time Ronaldo was eliminated in the Champions League R16?

21 February at 15:30
Cristiano Ronaldo has not been eliminated from the Champions League at the round of 16 stage since the 2009/10 season, his first season at the Spanish giants.

That year it was Lyon who beat Real Madrid in the two legged tie. After losing 1-0 in France in the first leg, Ronaldo himself scored early on in the second leg at the Bernebeu, only for Miralem Pjanic, now a teammate of Ronaldo at Juventus, to score the winner for Lyon late in the game.

