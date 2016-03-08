Juve, why Allegri will bench Bonucci against AC Milan
11 November at 10:00Leonardo Bonucci won't play from the first minute against his former team, AC Milan. The news that broke yesterday have been confirmed this morning by La Gazzetta Dello Sport, with Benatia taking Leo's place in the lineup, but why?
"After the one-year trip between Turin and Milan, a warm welcome was expected, but in the last training session, a technical decision of Allegri surfaced.
"Bonucci is doing well, even though he has played the last nine matches from the first to the last minute. He will remain outside the eleven to officially rest, but also because Juventus want to protect him from a hostile environment.
"The reality is, though that Leo is exalted in the extreme battles and last year, he passed an even worse crash test," the paper concluded.
With that said, Bonucci can't be very pleased with Allegri's decision, although he will have to take it as a professional.
