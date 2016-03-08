Juve, why Mandzukic returned to Croatia amid Qatar move

Despite doubts of the agreement, the deal is done. Yesterday, Tuttosport claimed that the striker had returned to Croatia after failing to reach an agreement on the economic details, as IlBianconero writes . Had the striker already fallen out with the club?

No, this isn't the case. As the website claims, it was just a bureaucratic matter. The Croatian needed some documents to complete the move, and yesterday the signature also arrived: Mandzukic is official a player of Al Duhail.

In addition to the transfer fee of €5.5m, the Bianconeri will also save a lot as they don't have to pay his salary for the rest of the season (he earned around €7m per year). Even since the summer, his wages have been a burden.

After months of rumours, Mario Mandzukic has left Juventus for good. The Croatian was heavily linked with an exit already this summer, but decided to stay in Turin as he wanted time to evaluate his possibilities. Instead of Man Utd, who seemed very interested, he ended up at Al Duhail.