Juve will try to sign Man Utd's Paul Pogba on one condition
19 July at 17:45Juventus surprised their fans and the football world when they completed the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.
As per the information gathered by Calciomercato.com, now no deal seems to be impossible for the Turin club after they had Cristiano Ronaldo join them in the summer transfer window.
One of the biggest names in the world football now, Paul Pogba who plays as a midfielder for Manchester United is linked with a return to Juventus. The France professional footballer won the World Cup recently and has emerged as a target for the Old Lady in the summer transfer window.
Paul Pogba is now on vacation after winning the FIFA 2018 World Cup with France. That has not stopped Juventus getting linked with the midfielder of the Red Devils in the summer transfer window.
Only way Juventus can sign Paul Pogba is if they allow one of their star midfielder leave. Miralem Pjanic is a wanted man for Chelsea and Barcelona and if he leaves, Juve will think of signing Paul Pogba.
