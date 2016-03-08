Juve willing to offer player plus cash deal to sign United’s Pogba
09 November at 11:30Italian Serie A giants Juventus are willing to offer player plus cash deal in order to sign English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s star midfielder Paul Pogba, as per Tuttosport cited by Sportsmole.co.uk.
The French international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club after publically admitting in the summer that he was looking for a new challenge.
Since then, there were reports that Juve’s hierarchy were keen on re-signing Pogba who has spent four seasons with the Turin-based club from 2012 to 2016.
As per the latest report, the Old Lady are still hopeful of signing the World Cup winning midfielder and are willing to offer cash plus either one out of Mario Mandzukic, Emre Can, Blaise Matuidi or Daniele Rugani in order to persuade the Red Devils in selling their prized asset.
Pogba has been at Old Trafford since the summer of 2016 when he moved from Juventus for a reported fee of €105 million.
