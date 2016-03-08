Juve without defensive trio for the first time in 7 years

02 February at 15:35
Juventus face Parma this evening and it will be a historic night for the bianconeri. For the first time since 2012, Juventus are without Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini; all due to be absent from both the field and the bench.

Last time Juve had none of the three experienced defenders in their time, came in March 2012; Juventus drawing that match 0-0.

