Juve, Wolves and Man Utd prepare Cancelo bid: the situation
05 June at 22:15Joao Cancelo joined Inter Milan last summer from Valencia as the young wingback arrived on loan with an option to buy. The Portuguese international started off his Inter career slowly but really picked things up in early 2018. He has since been one of Inter's best players as Luciano Spalletti would surely like to retain his services in Milan.
As IlBianconero reported, Juve, Manchester United and Wolves all have interest in him. Inter Milan will have to move quickly but with the FFP rules that have to be respected, the nerazzurri might not be able to acquire him. The Bianconeri have been after him for some time now where as Manchester United and Wolves are both ready to dish out close to 50 million euros for Cancelo.
Cancelo appeared in 30 games on the season as he scored 1 goal and added 3 assists in 2017-2018. Time will tell as his future is still undecided. Valencia are the ones who own him...
