Zidane drops Juve hint: ‘I hope to come to Turin soon'

01 November at 17:00
There have been murmurs that Zinedine Zidane could return to Juventus at one point soon; with speculation that he could be lined up as the eventual successor to Massimiliano Allegri as head coach of Juve. Zidane, in a message delivered to YouTube through Zeta 5, the sports centre in Turin created by the Frenchman himself.
 
“Hello everyone from Madrid, I hope you're all fine. I hope to come soon and spend some time with you. Greetings to all and Forza Juve!” Zidane said in the video message addressed at Juventus fans. The Frenchman still lives in Madrid, after spending eight years in the Spanish capital with various roles at Real Madrid; from special adviser to Jose Mourinho, to manager of the Castilla side, to first team manager and three consecutive Champions League titles.
 
Zidane is in Madrid, for now, but a return to Turin could be on the cards.
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.