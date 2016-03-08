Zidane drops Juve hint: ‘I hope to come to Turin soon'
01 November at 17:00There have been murmurs that Zinedine Zidane could return to Juventus at one point soon; with speculation that he could be lined up as the eventual successor to Massimiliano Allegri as head coach of Juve. Zidane, in a message delivered to YouTube through Zeta 5, the sports centre in Turin created by the Frenchman himself.
“Hello everyone from Madrid, I hope you're all fine. I hope to come soon and spend some time with you. Greetings to all and Forza Juve!” Zidane said in the video message addressed at Juventus fans. The Frenchman still lives in Madrid, after spending eight years in the Spanish capital with various roles at Real Madrid; from special adviser to Jose Mourinho, to manager of the Castilla side, to first team manager and three consecutive Champions League titles.
Zidane is in Madrid, for now, but a return to Turin could be on the cards.
