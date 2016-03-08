Juve: Zidane turns down chance to manage Juventus, but can immediately give them a 'gift' in the transfer market

zidane, primo piano, sorriso, 2018/19
12 March at 18:30

Zinedine Zidane yesterday was re-appointed as manager of Real Madrid and missed out on the opportunity to return to Juventus, this time as a manager.

 

 But his arrival at the Casa Blanca does bring some good news for Juve, Zizou does not want James Rodriguez, who will return from the loan to Bayern, at the club next season, and will let him negotiate with the Bianconeri in June.

 

James has long been linked to Juventus, with reports suggesting that Ronaldo has been one of the driving forces in the deal, after admitting that he was keen to play with James again after playing with him in Madrid. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.