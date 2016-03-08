Juventus 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen: Live, Bernardeschi gets the second

Juventus face Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen tonight in the second game of their Champions League campaign. The Bianconeri had a tough start to their European campaign this season, drawing 2-2 against Spanish giants Atletico Madrid at their home stadium, the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.



Bayer Leverkusen had an even worse start than Juventus in the Champions League this season, losing to Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1 at home. Both clubs will be heading into this game desperate for the three points, with Bianconeri coach Maurizio Sarri being judged more by his performances in this competition than anything else.



Juventus will be hoping to win the Champions League for the first time since 1996, where they bested Dutch side Ajax on penalties. The Bianconeri have reached five finals since then but failed to win them all.



Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, have never won the Champions League before, with their best performance in the competition being a second place finish in 2002.













Apollo Heyes