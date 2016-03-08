Juventus 3-0 Young Boys: goals and highlights
02 October at 20:10Juventus look to extend their 100% winning start to the 2018/19 season as they host Swiss side Young Boys at the Allianz Stadium this evening. Juventus won the first game of their Champions League campaign against Valencia two weeks ago; despite a red card, albeit a harsh one, for Cristiano Ronaldo.
Juventus have won every game in all competitions so far this season; including impressive wins against Lazio, Valencia and Napoli; 2-0, 2-0 and 3-1 respectively. Juve have conceded just two goals this season at home, meaning a victory against Young Boys should be on the cards.
Young Boys, on the other hand, lost their first Champions League game against Manchester United, suffering a 3-0 home defeat against the Red Devils. The Swiss champions do, however, have a 100% winning start to the Swiss League; defeating Basel 7-1 and Zurich 4-0.
Confirmed line-ups:
Juventus: Szczesny; Benatia, Bonucci, Barzagli; Alex Sandro, Matuidi, Pjanic, Cuadrado; Bernardeschi, Mandzukic, Dybala
Young Boys: von Ballmoos; Benito, Von Bergen, Camara, Schick; Sulejmani, Bertone, Sanogo Junior, Sow, Fassnacht; Hoarau
