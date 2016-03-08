Juventus 10 years later: trophies, stadium, turnover and one of the best in Europe

A few days ago Pep Guardiola said that Juventus, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are 'the best teams of the last 10 years'. For Juventus, it is a great compliment and makes one wonder what a path the Bianconeri have gone through during the last 10 years.



In 2008/09, Juventus ended the season 10 points away from champions Inter. The President was Giovanni Cobolli Gigli, the home stadium was the Stadio Olimpico and the most experienced players were Amauri, Grygera and Molinaro: another life.



Andrea Agnelli's arrival on the scene in 2010 was a very important moment in the club's history, followed by the choice to appoint Giuseppe Marotta as the club's CEO. In the almost nine years of the Agnelli era, Juventus has had three coaches (Delneri, Conte, Allegri), three captains (Del Piero, Buffon, Chiellini), a new stadium, a new logo and some guiding principles such as programming and respect for roles.



With one eye on the field and one on the accounts, in terms of sports, Juve have won 7 titles in a row, reached two Champions League finals, won four Italian Cups and four Italian Supercups. Absolute and continuous domination in Italy and competitiveness at high levels in Europe.