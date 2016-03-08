Juventus 2-0 Lazio: match report and player ratings
25 August at 21:30Juventus and Lazio did battle at the Allianz Stadium this evening, with the Old Lady emerging as deserving 2-0 victors over the Biancocelesti. Defeat leaves Lazio pointless after two games; having lost 2-1 at home to Napoli last weekend. Juventus, on the other hand, temporarily go top of the table, with 2 wins from 2 games; beating Chievo Verona 3-2 in Verona last weekend.
Lazio started the match positively but were quickly outplayed by the Bianconeri. Miralem Pjanic gave Juventus the lead with a fantastic volley in the 30th minute. Lazio tried hard to get past the tough, organised Juventus defence; Leonardo Bonucci quickly silencing his critics in the Curva Sud with an impressive defensive performance. Juventus made it two-nil in the 75th minute, when Mario Mandzukic was there to pounce after a botched attempt on goal from Cristiano Ronaldo.
See through our gallery for our player ratings
