As the new season starts, each and every club will have a new kit, which will include, home, away and also a third kit. As always, Juventus will also reveal these three kits for the next season, before it starts.As per the always reliable portal Footy Headlines, Juventus third kit has been leaked and it will be black in color, with the logo and the name of the sponsor written in florescent. The material used to produce the shirt is from the waste collected in the oceans.