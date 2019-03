Juventus 3-0 Atletico: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo proves his worth in Turin

Juventus overcame a 2-0 deficit suffered in the first leg to defeat Atletico Madrid 3-0 in the Allianz Stadium and qualify for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.Juventus scored in the first half after a large spell of dominance; Atletico's involvement limited to a few chances here and there. Juve, however, dominated and created chance after chance, with Giorgio Chiellini having a goal, perhaps wrongly, disallowed. The Bianconeri took the lead through Cristiano Ronaldo in the 27th minute.Ronaldo doubled Juventus' lead just after half-time and the game was still being largely controlled by Juve heading into the last forty minutes of the match. After a powerful run from winger Federico Bernardeschi late on, the Italian was fouled and a penalty subsequently was awarded to Juventus. Stepping up to the penalty was Cristiano Ronaldo, for his hat-trick, the Portuguese forward making no mistakes as he sent Juventus through to the next round.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.