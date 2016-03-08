Juventus 3-0 Atletico: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo proves his worth in Turin
12 March at 23:20Juventus overcame a 2-0 deficit suffered in the first leg to defeat Atletico Madrid 3-0 in the Allianz Stadium and qualify for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.
Juventus scored in the first half after a large spell of dominance; Atletico's involvement limited to a few chances here and there. Juve, however, dominated and created chance after chance, with Giorgio Chiellini having a goal, perhaps wrongly, disallowed. The Bianconeri took the lead through Cristiano Ronaldo in the 27th minute.
Ronaldo doubled Juventus' lead just after half-time and the game was still being largely controlled by Juve heading into the last forty minutes of the match. After a powerful run from winger Federico Bernardeschi late on, the Italian was fouled and a penalty subsequently was awarded to Juventus. Stepping up to the penalty was Cristiano Ronaldo, for his hat-trick, the Portuguese forward making no mistakes as he sent Juventus through to the next round.
FOR PLAYER RATINGS, CHECK OUR GALLERY.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments