Juventus: 3 alternatives at Pogba

SHOW GALLERY

Not only Paul Pogba: what’s sure is that Juventus in the nest transfer window will bet high to take a midfielder with the skills of the French world champion, now at Manchester United. Pogba is the main target of the club, as known, but he’s not the only name that the Bianconeri are following. Let’s see the other three players that can be useful to Juventus for their assault on the Champions League.



Adrien Rabiot (PSG): Born in 1995, the French midfielder is really disappointed for not having been able to take a place on the plane that brought his national team to Russia last summer. His mother Veronique, who works as his agent, has tried many times to convince PSG to give his son a new contract: the current one is expiring next summer. Juventus has to be careful of Barcelona’s competition: the match between the two club will be played on the wage of Rabiot.



Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio): the fact that the Serbian talent has recently signed a new contract with Lazio doesn’t imply so directly that he will stay there even for the next season. Sergej is a target of Juventus since last summer and it’s not a secret: a new contract could just help Lazio to increase his price, to gain as more money as possible from his transfer.



Mousa Dembelé (Tottenham): the first contacts between Juventus and the Spurs for the Belgian midfielder come back to last June. In that period, Dembelé seemed to express dissatisfaction for playing in the Premier League, not hiding too much his will to try himself in a league with different characteristics, like the Italian Serie A.



Emanuele Giulianelli @EmaGiulianelli