Juventus, 5 reasons to believe in the comeback

Juventus must try everything to beat Atletico Madrid and stay in the Champions League, and the official Juventus website has posted a rallying call with 5 reasons to believe that they can do just that.

CRISTIANO AND THE ATLETI Cristiano Ronaldo scored 22 goals in 32 career appearances against Atletico Madrid, only against Sevilla (27) and Getafe (23) has he scored more goals.

COLCHONEROS IN TRANSFER Atletico Madrid made only eight shots in the first leg and have only scored two away goals in this season’s Champions League.

ONE IN EIGHT Atletico Madrid have won only one of their last eight away games in the knockout phase of the Champions League (2 draws, 5 defeats), a 4-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen in February 2017.

THE POWER OF RECENT HISTORY 19% of the 81% of teams that won the first leg match at home by 2-0 in the Champions League knockout phase went through to the next round (13/16). Be careful, though: three of the last four teams to have found themselves in this situation have been eliminated.

JUVE HAVE NEVER LOST 3 IN A ROW Juventus have lost two matches in a row in the Champions League; the bianconeri have never lost in three consecutive games in the competition.