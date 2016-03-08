Juventus, Sarri reveals Ronaldo injury in Champions League victory
06 November at 22:00Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri spoke to Italian media outlet Sky Sport Italia via Calciomercato.com tonight following the Bianconeri’s 2-1 victory over Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League.
"We did not have one of our best performances, we left room for the many counter attacks of our opponents and we knew that they would play a game of this type. The character aspect is good, because at the end the team wanted victory at all costs and reached it with the goal of Douglas Costa in collaboration with Higuain.”
Sarri then touched on the reason why he substituted off Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.
“Ronaldo was angry because he's not doing very well, he's had a knee problem for a few days and the adductor is easily fatigued. Already at the end of the first half he was nervous because of the adductor, I saw him in difficulty in a sprint and I did not want to risk it.”
The Bianconeri’s victory tonight has guaranteed them qualification to the next round of the competition. However, there is still a chance that they could finish second in the group behind Spanish side Atletico Madrid, and therefore it’s unlikely that the Turin based side will play any softer in their upcoming games.
Ronaldo, who is contracted to Juventus until 2022, has had a slightly muted start to the season. He has scored six goals and provided one assist in his first 13 games of the season. Furthermore, he has already missed two games due to the adductor injury so far this season, suggesting that it may become a recurring injury if his recovery is rushed.
