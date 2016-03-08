Juventus, a French club said no to Khedira: the details

06 September at 19:15
According to French paper L’Equipe via Calciomercato.com, Juventus had reached an agreement with Ligue 1 side Lyon for a loan deal for Sami Khedira, but the coach of the French side Sylvinho backed out of the deal. The Brazilian coach didn’t trust the physical condition of the 32-year-old German midfielder.
 
Juventus were keen to shed some of their players considered least crucial to new coach Maurizio Sarri’s plans with the club, but as the summer progressed the Bianconeri found themselves unable to sell or loan any big stars. This had led to the club being forced to cut stars Mario Mandzukic and Emre Can from the Champions League player list, with both players incredibly unhappy at the news of their exclusion.
 
Despite the concerns from the Lyon coach, Sarri was still more convinced of Khedira’s abilities than he was with another German midfielder, Emre Can, which would explain Khedira’s inclusion into the player list.

Apollo Heyes

