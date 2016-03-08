Juventus-AC Milan: Mandzukic risks 4-match ban upon FIGC prosecutor's request

09 April at 10:00
Today is the judgment day for Mario Mandzukic. The federal prosecutor Giuseppe Pecoraro has asked for the use of TV replays to sanction the hit the Croatian striker gave to AC Milan' captain Alessio Romagnoli in the final minutes of the matchup at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday evening.

Yesterday, the designator of Serie A referees Niccola Rizzoli explained that "evidently the VAR (Calvarese) did not consider it violent conduct and therefore did not report it to the referee (Fabbri)".

If the episode was also overlooked by VAR and therefore not present in the report of the match officials, the sports judge Gerardo Mastrandrea will have to evaluate the TV replays. During the day the verdict will arrive: Mandzukic risks up to 4 matches of disqualification due to particularly serious violent conduct.

Meanwhile, the president of the AIA, Nicchi, is convincing to give the referees permission to explain their decisions from next season: not giving interviews but with a written report.

