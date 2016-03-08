Juventus ace explains why Ronaldo is better than Messi

Federico Bernardeschi is probably one of the fittest Juventus players this season. The former Fiorentina star has already scored two goals and is one of the most exciting prospects of Italian football. Speaking to Tuttosport, Bernardeschi explained because he thinks Ronaldo is better than Messi: “Everybody knows Ronaldo and personally I’ve always thought he is the best in the world. What I found out is that not only he is an extraordinary player but he is also a great guy. He is a positive person and his enthusiasm is contagious, that’s why I prefer him than Messi.”



“Look at what he did in the Euro 2016 final. He left the pitch because of an injury but he was a sort of added coach. Juventus had nothing to learn in terms of winning mentality but with Ronaldo we’ve done a step forward. He won five Ballon d’Or but he cried when he was sent off in Valencia, that tells you a lot about his passion. I told him that he didn’t deserve that and that he is the best player in the world. That red card was really unfair.”