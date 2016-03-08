Juventus after the 'Next Milan Skriniar'
14 October at 09:45Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly looking at signing Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen, who is being hailed as the 'Next Milan Skriniar' of late.
The 22-year-old Dane joined Sampdoria from Dutch side Twente last summer for a fee of 1.3 million euros and while he did appear only seven times in the Serie A last season, he has come leaps and bounds this season. He has already appeared eight times in the Serie A.
Tuttosport state that Juventus have begun to keep tabs on Andersen as they feel that he is in the mould of Milan Skriniar, not because he plays for Sampdoria too, but in terms of playing style and approach to the game as well.
It is stated that the Old Lady could look to bring Andersen to Turin next summer, if they like what they see from him in the coming few games till the end of the season.
Samp currently value the player at 25 million euros and depending on his performances, Juventus will evaluate their decision about making a possible move.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
