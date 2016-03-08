Juventus: Agnelli breaks silence over Marotta exit, comments on Paratici United links
01 October at 12:18Juventus president Andrea Agnelli thanked Beppe Marotta for his work at Juventus in the last eight years.
Speaking from the Lega Calcio on Monday morning, Juventus’ no.1 said: “Juventus’ model will be based on three key pilasters: sport, revenues and services”, Agnelli said.
“The leaders of this models will change but the plan won’t. The Sport Area will belong to Paratici, Ricci will be in charge of revenues and services. I thank Marotta and Mazzia especially because they helped the growth of several young directors.”
“We want to be the top club in Italy and one of the best ones in Europe. The pitch is determining everything but revenues and services are also important. That’s the path we want to take, we want to continue what we’ve done so far. Paratici? He is not leaving the club in the coming months. Marotta’s successor sill be named by the board of directors on the 25th of October.”
