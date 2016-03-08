Juventus, Agnelli: 'Clubs agree to European Cups reform after 2024/25 season'

Juventus and European Club Association President Andrea Agnelli spoke at the General Assembly, discussing the future of European Cups and when reforms will take place."We have different views on formats and general principles. We have problems with the calendar. But there is a general acceptance that the reforms [of the European cups] should take place in the 2024/25 season. We must continue to put clubs at the heart of every decision, and we must maintain a strong symbiosis with the national championships.”The 43-year-old Italian businessman has previously been noted for his support of a ‘European Super League’, a controversial idea about changing the way qualification is achieved for Europe’s top club football competition, although some have been concerned that it would exclude smaller clubs, like Atalanta this season.Apollo Heyes