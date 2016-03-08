Juventus, Agnelli: 'Clubs agree to European Cups reform after 2024/25 season'

andrea agnelli, juve, 2019,20, perplesso
09 September at 17:45
Juventus and European Club Association President Andrea Agnelli spoke at the General Assembly, discussing the future of European Cups and when reforms will take place.
 
"We have different views on formats and general principles. We have problems with the calendar. But there is a general acceptance that the reforms [of the European cups] should take place in the 2024/25 season. We must continue to put clubs at the heart of every decision, and we must maintain a strong symbiosis with the national championships.”
 
The 43-year-old Italian businessman has previously been noted for his support of a ‘European Super League’, a controversial idea about changing the way qualification is achieved for Europe’s top club football competition, although some have been concerned that it would exclude smaller clubs, like Atalanta this season.

For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.