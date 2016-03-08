Juventus agree deal to sell Higuain to Chelsea: the details

Juventus and Chelsea have reached an agreement for the transfer of Gonzalo Higuain. The Argentinean wants to reunite with his former manager Maurizio Sarri and the transfer is likely to be finalized in the coming hours.



Higuain has already said yes to Chelsea and yesterday afternoon, Paratici also gave his green light to the Pipita’s move to London.



Higuain will join Chelsea on a six-month loan deal with an option to buy set to € 36 million, the same agreed by AC Milan last summer. Chelsea, however, will be obliged to extend the player’s loan for one more season if the player and the club reach some targets in the second part of the season.



To put it in other words: the performances of Higuain and Chelsea will be decisive for the player’s long-term stay in South West London. Juve wanted to sell Higuain on a permanent deal but Chelsea did not want to spend too much money for a 31-year-old striker. The two clubs find a compromise that will allow Chelsea to sign the player on their conditions and that could allow Juve not to have Higuain back in Turin next summer.



Meantime AC Milan are trying to finalize the deal to sign Piatek from Genoa. The Poland striker has been identified as the Rossoneri’s number one choice to replace Higuain who cost Elliott € 17 million for just six months.



Translated and adapted by Lorenzo Bettoni

Fabrizio Romano