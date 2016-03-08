Juventus agree terms over Marcelo transfer
07 March at 22:45Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly agreed terms for a move to sign Real Madrid left-back Marcelo.
The Brazilian has lost his place in the first team to Sergio Reguilon, an academy graduate and has struggled to make it to the first team. Marcelo has previously been linked with a move to Juventus.
La Stampa state that Juve have agreed terms over a move for Marcelo, who is very willing to leave Real to head to Turin, as he looks to reunite with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.
Marcelo is said to have voiced his concern about lack of playing time to Jose Angel Sanchez and has asked to leave the club already.
The report states that he has put pen to paper on a four-year deal worth around 12 million euros a season and his relations with Cristiano Ronaldo will speed up the deal in the summer.
