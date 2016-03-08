Juventus, agreement close with Bologna to re-sign Orsolini: the formula
03 February at 13:15Juventus next transfer target is Bologna’s 23-year-old Italian winger Riccardo Orsolini, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Bianconeri have reached an agreement with Bologna for a deal that will see the player move to the Turin based club in the summer. Orsolini joined the Rossoblu from Juventus last summer in a deal worth around €15 million, with a clause included that gave the Bianconeri priority in a potential auction. The Turin based club are impressed enough by the player’s performances this season that they are keen to already bring him back.
An agreement is very close now between the clubs, the report continues, for a deal worth around €26 million. The current plan is to offer Orsolini a five-year contract worth almost €2 million net per season plus bonuses. Everything will depend on the 23-year-old Italian, who has to consider whether he wants to continue his development at Bologna with consistent playing time or return to Turin and hope to impress when given the opportunity.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments