Juventus, Ajax ask for De Ligt on a loan deal: the details
09 January at 20:40Ajax have asked Juventus to send Matthijs de Ligt back to the club on loan, according to a report from Portuguese newspaper A Bola via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Dutch club have been following the 20-year-old Dutch defender’s time in Turin. The player joined the club from Ajax in July of last year in a deal worth around €70 million (via AS) but has struggled to adapt to life in Italy. De Ligt has come under fire from some in Italy due to his poor adaptation to the league, giving away multiple penalties due to hand balls.
Maurizio Sarri, the Bianconeri’s coach, has left the 20-year-old on the bench for Juventus’ last three consecutive games across the league and the Supercoppa Italiana, the report highlights. His replacement, Merih Demiral, has impressed dramatically, putting De Ligt’s starting spot in more doubt. He has made 17 appearances for the Bianconeri so far this season.
Apollo Heyes
