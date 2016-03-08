Juventus will face Ajax today in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals at the Allianz Stadium and will look to secure qualification to the next round after a promising 1-1 draw from Amsterdam.Last season at this time the Bianconeri were battling with Real Madrid for qualification to the semifinals, with Allegri's men getting eliminated in a somewhat controversial manner with a stoppage-time penalty goal from their current star Cristiano Ronaldo.This year the goal is clear and Champions League glory is the real objective of the club and CR7 is exactly the man who should lead the Italian champions to it. We will see if he and the team can make an initial step today but regardless, you can follow the follow-up to the match live with us here.