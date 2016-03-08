Juventus-Ajax LIVE: Mendes and Raiola at the Stadium, the probable line-ups
16 April at 12:56Juventus will face Ajax today in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals at the Allianz Stadium and will look to secure qualification to the next round after a promising 1-1 draw from Amsterdam.
Last season at this time the Bianconeri were battling with Real Madrid for qualification to the semifinals, with Allegri's men getting eliminated in a somewhat controversial manner with a stoppage-time penalty goal from their current star Cristiano Ronaldo.
This year the goal is clear and Champions League glory is the real objective of the club and CR7 is exactly the man who should lead the Italian champions to it. We will see if he and the team can make an initial step today but regardless, you can follow the follow-up to the match live with us here.
12:45 - From Raiola to Deschamps: all those present in Turin for Juve-Ajax
11:20 - Number 10 and captain, Dybala 'like' Del Piero: his best 10 matches in the UCL
11:15 - Update: Emre Can undergoes personalized program; will feature in Juve-Ajax
11:00 - Breaking News: Emre Can to miss Juve-Ajax, Chiellini with a surprise recovery?
10:00 - The probable line-ups for Juventus-Ajax: Dybala alongside CR7, Chiellini out
9:45 - Emre Can on Ajax- 'We will not play for a draw'
9:30 - Allegri: 'Mandzukic has a knee problem. Kean or Dybala? Let's see...'
9:15 - Juventus v Ajax: Allegri reveals Dybala will be captain if he plays
9:00 - Juve-Ajax, the call-ups as Mandzukic and Chiellini are out
