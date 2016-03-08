Juventus alerted as Trippier drops hints about Tottenham exit
04 June at 16:35Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kieran Trippier has hinted that that he is open for a move abroad after being linked with a move to Italian Serie A champions Juventus.
The 28-year-old played his part in the Spurs’ success in the UEFA Champions League, however it is being reported that manager Mauricio Pochettino was not satisfied with the performance of the England international and wants to replace him next season.
Since then, Trippier is being linked with a move to Turin as it is believed that Juve’s soon to be manager Maurizo Sarri wants to sign the right-back as a replacement for Joao Cancelo, as per Sky Italy.
Trippier, who was also dropped by England manager Gareth Southgate for the upcoming UEFA Nations League semis, while talking to Sky Sports, reiterated his desire to stay in England but revealed that he is still waiting to hear from the club regarding his future.
"I'll go home now, spend time with my family, and just recover after a long, difficult season," said Trippier. "Everybody's got a decision to make, no matter what. I want to stay in England but what can you do? I'll see what happens and what the club wants, most importantly."
