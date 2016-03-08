Juventus, Alex Sandro: "Every year I feel better, Lokomotiv Moscow will be difficult"
21 October at 18:45Juventus full-back Alex Sandro spoke to Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today, discussing the Bianconeri squad, their 2-1 victory over Bologna and their Champions League clash against Lokomotiv Moscow tomorrow.
"Juventus always have a winning mentality, like last year and those previous. The team have won and wants to win again. What did Bologna teach us? In every game there is something to learn and on Saturday we understood that the games must be closed out immediately, even against teams that play as much on the counter as the Rossoblù. In this sense we have to do better.”
The 28-year-old Brazilian then touched on Juventus’ Champions League opponents Lokomotiv Moscow.
"It will be a difficult game, because they also want and must win to continue their path in the Champions League. But we're ready. We have to think about recovering well because then at home it will be another tough challenge.”
Finally, Alex Sandro discussed his impressive form this season under Bianconeri coach Maurizio Sarri.
"If I've never been this good? It's true, every year I feel better. The important thing is to live in the present, now I'm good, but I know there's room for improvement.”
The player, who is contracted to Juventus until 2023, has appeared in all but one game for the Turin based club so far this season, playing the full 90 minutes in each appearance.
Apollo Heyes
